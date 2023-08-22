Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.