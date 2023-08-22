Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

