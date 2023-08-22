StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URG. TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.32.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $326.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 55,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $62,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at $345,523.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,257 shares of company stock worth $435,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.