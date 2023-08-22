Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSN opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

