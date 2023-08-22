Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OMC stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

