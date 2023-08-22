Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $160,720,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

