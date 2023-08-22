Sunrun Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,499 shares of company stock worth $2,048,105. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

