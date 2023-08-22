Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Michael Koempel acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $27,214.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,917.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1,597.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SGC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Stories

