Swiss National Bank Sells 20,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of A. O. Smith worth $34,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

