Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Synchrony Financial worth $36,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 284,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.