Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

SYY stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.