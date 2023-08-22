T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.