T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

