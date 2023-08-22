Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Not Dead Yet: Is Lyft Gaining Ground on Uber?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Dividend Kings with a Royally Good Upside
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.