Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

