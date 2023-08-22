Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

TNDM opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

