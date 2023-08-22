Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $134.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.26.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

