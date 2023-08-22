TDCX (TDCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. On average, analysts expect TDCX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDCX Stock Performance

TDCX stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TDCX has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

