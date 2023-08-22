Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,820 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

FIS opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $99.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

