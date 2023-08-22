Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on September 29th

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Temple Bar Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 226.22 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.50 ($3.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.42. The stock has a market cap of £694.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
