Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on September 29th

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Temple Bar Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 226.22 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.50 ($3.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.42. The stock has a market cap of £694.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.