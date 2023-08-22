Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

