Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion and $19.21 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,684,257,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,846,484,081 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
