The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 233.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,549 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Clorox by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $37,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

