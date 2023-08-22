The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

