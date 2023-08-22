The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

HD opened at $324.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.33. The stock has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

