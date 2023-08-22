The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,613 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

