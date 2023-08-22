The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

