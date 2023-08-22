Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance
Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
