Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

