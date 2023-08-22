Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

TYG stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

