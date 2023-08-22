Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

