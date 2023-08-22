Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,757.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

