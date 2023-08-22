Truist Financial Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

NYSE GPN opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

