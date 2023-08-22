TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) PT Lowered to GBX 660 at Citigroup

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 750 ($9.57) to GBX 660 ($8.42) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TUIFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TUI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $883.33.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. TUI has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

