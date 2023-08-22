Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $81.24.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

