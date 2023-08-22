Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi Stock Performance

NYSE UFI opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Unifi has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unifi in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 105.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 230.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

