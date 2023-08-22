Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.45. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

