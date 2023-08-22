United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $201.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.86. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.