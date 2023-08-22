Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.20 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

