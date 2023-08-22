Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

