VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.