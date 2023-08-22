Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VV stock opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.