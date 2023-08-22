Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 339.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6,490.8% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.