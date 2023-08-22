Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 236,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

