Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.