Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 20,634 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

FITB stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

