Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,902 shares of company stock worth $5,415,057. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $232.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

