Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

