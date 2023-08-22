Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,239 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Southern Copper by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $274,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.