Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

MPWR stock opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average of $495.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.