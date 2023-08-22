Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.