Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $430.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

